A New York construction company owner who said he needed to pay workers to keep his business open lost a payroll tax dispute with the IRS. The Tax Court upheld personal penalties for failing to turn over taxes withheld from employees’ wages to the IRS.

Unpaid Payroll Taxes

An office manager and outside payroll processor initially decided to skip tax payments without the owner’s knowledge. After discovering the unpaid taxes, however, the owner used available company funds to pay wages, union benefits and other expenses. He argued that otherwise, the unions would’ve pulled workers and shut down projects.

The court said keeping the business running didn’t excuse knowingly paying others before the IRS. But it limited collection in this case to the company’s tax debt after its IRS settlement.

More info: Amodio v. Commissioner, T.C. Memo. 2026-96.