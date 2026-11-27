For the past several years, the traditional 9-to-5 workday has been evolving, and for many organizations, flexibility has become less of a perk and more of a mainstay.

Whether they’re working remotely or in hybrid environments, many employees structure their work to align with their personal responsibilities and match when they’re most productive.

According to Monster’s Microshifting Report, 53% of workers say they currently microshift, or break their workday into smaller blocks of time. Employers have an opportunity to recognize this shift in how employees structure their workdays, often aligning work with when they’re most productive while balancing personal responsibilities and overall well-being.

Benefits of Microshifting

For many workers, the approach appears to be paying off. Nearly eight in 10 say they’re more productive when they microshift than when following a traditional work schedule.

The challenge, however, is that more than half of microshifters admit they’ve done it without their manager knowing. That finding signals a disconnect between how employees are working and what they think their managers will accept. It can also leave employees feeling like they’re always “on” and available even when they’re not most productive.

Whether employers formally recognize it or not, microshifting is already part of how people work. The key is managing it intentionally. Without clear expectations and communication, employers risk creating uncertainty that can impact trust, collaboration, productivity and employee retention. Microshifting works best when employers turn invisible flexibility into managed flexibility, with clear expectations around availability, communication and results.

Key 1: Create Clear Expectations Around Flexibility

With 29% of microshifters adjusting their work schedules every day and 51% doing so a few times a week, managers should look for opportunities to easily incorporate flexibility and where business needs require fixed schedules.

Open conversations can help teams establish expectations around availability, communication, and coverage before challenges arise. This level of transparency benefits both managers and employees. When team members know when their colleagues may be unavailable, they can better support one another and ensure there’s always coverage.

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It can be as simple as creating a shared calendar that allows team members to see when peers may be unavailable. For example, an employee might work from 7 to 10 a.m., step away for a personal responsibility, and return from 1 to 5 p.m. When managers show they have their teams’ backs, they can build trust, respect, and loyalty which may help contribute to stronger retention. Plus, workers can breathe a sigh of relief that they’re not tiptoeing around being offline.

Key 2: Define Collaboration Windows

Employers can support flexibility without sacrificing teamwork by identifying core collaboration windows and clearly communicating them to their teams. This can include highlighting them on team calendars, scheduling tools, group emails, Slack channels and more.

Shared hours can provide predictable times for meetings, brainstorming sessions, client availability, decision-making and cross-functional collaboration while still empowering employees with autonomy over how they structure the rest of the day.

Since every role doesn’t require the same level of flexibility, collaboration windows can vary across different roles. Clearly defining and communicating these windows gives employees clarity while helping managers maintain consistent workflows across their teams.

Key 3: Build Trust Through Transparency

Microshifting itself isn’t necessarily the problem. A lack of communication and transparency around it can be.

When employees quietly adjust their schedules, teams and clients may experience delays in communication while managers can lose visibility, and employees may feel pressure to appear constantly online to demonstrate they’re working.

Among microshifters, 36% cited a lack of manager trust or support as the biggest downside of microshifting, while others pointed to blurred boundaries, feeling constantly “on,” and increased collaboration challenges.

Employers should also recognize that productivity doesn’t look the same for everyone: 45% of workers say they’re most productive early in the morning. Others said they perform best later in the day and others revealed their productivity fluctuates depending on the work they’re doing.

Shift risk to results: A new lever for cost containment

While this doesn’t mean traditional schedules should be abandoned altogether, it means that productivity peaks can differ by the person as well as role and industry. Many frontline roles in industries such as healthcare, retail, manufacturing and hospitality require consistent staffing and customer coverage, making more structured scheduling necessary.

In roles where flexibility is possible, employers may benefit from designing policies around outcomes and accountability rather than assuming productivity only happens during traditional business hours. That might mean evaluating whether a project was completed accurately and on time, rather than using online status to judge performance.

Key 4: Showcase Flexibility in the Candidate Experience

Employers’ intentional approaches to creating a framework around microshifting can also positively impact the recruiting lifecycle.

Candidates often evaluate flexibility as part of what they’re looking for in a prospective job. They’re no longer only seeking remote or hybrid opportunities. They want to understand how autonomy, communication and performance expectations work and how success is measured.

Employers who clearly explain expectations throughout the recruiting process including job postings, recruiter conversations, hiring manager interviews, website content, social media, along with testimonials from current employees, can help candidates determine whether the organization’s approach aligns with how they work best.

The goal isn’t to eliminate microshifting. It’s to acknowledge that it’s happening and then create thoughtful guidelines that help employees succeed within this framework without feeling like they have to work around the system. Organizations that establish clear expectations around flexibility while leading with trust, transparency, and communication may ultimately strengthen productivity, engagement and morale, retention, and the overall employee and candidate experience. Win-win situation.